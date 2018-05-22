Exciting Encaustics: Churchill County announces new artwork by Shari Havelka

Bringing us her second exhibit is abstract artist, Shari Havelka of Let Art Inspire.

A native Nevadan, born and raised in Sparks, Havelka has always had a passion for creativity, and obtained her degree in Interior Design in 1996 where she focused her work.

"Although art and design are similar, they are also different; art is created through oneself; design is typically done for others as specified," she said.

Traveling inspired Havelka to simplify her life and return to art.

"In 2009 I began painting again and realized the vibrant colors I used in my work were directly related to my time in design as well as my travels," she said.

Havelka moved to Fallon in 2013, where she enjoys her rural surroundings and the subdued natural colors that appear in her current works: "Inspiration is all around."

Recommended Stories For You

The creative soul within Havelka is fed every time she works with her hands, providing energy and life to each creation.

Currently on display at the Churchill County Administration Building, 155 N. Taylor Street, are some of Havelka's popular encaustic minis near the County Recorder's Office, and mixed media encaustic ornaments, near the Commission Chambers.

For more information or to contact the Artist, visit: http://www.LetArtInspire.com