EyeZone expands to six locations in Northern Nevada

Central Nevada Vision, owned by Amber Belaustegui, O.D., recently merged with Daniel Rowan, O.D., and Mark Michitsch, O.D., of EyeZone Nevada.

Dr. Belaustegui will remain the primary optometrist in residence at the Fallon office. Additionally, EyeZone acquired the practice of Tyson Kales, O.D., located on Arlington Avenue in Midtown Reno.

This merger and acquisition brings the number of EyeZone locations in Northern Nevada to six — West Reno, South Reno, Midtown Reno, Fallon, Carson City and Lake Tahoe.

As part of the EyeZone family, the new offices will offer a greater selection of frames and sunglasses, more options for prescription lenses and can accept a larger number of insurances.

Additionally, EyeZone said it utilizes the latest in diagnostic scans to detect ocular diseases prior to any symptoms being present. It also offers a Dry Eye Relief Clinic and specializes in hard-to-fit contact lenses.

EyeZone not only strives to provide quality eye care, but also to give back to the community. Supporters of Wolf Pack Athletics, and as the Official Optometrists of the Wolf Pack, EyeZone uses its partnership to honor veterans at home football games as well as donate funds to the JUSTin HOPE Foundation via the Celebrity Free Throw promotion at select home basketball games.

In addition to Doctors Rowan, Michitsch and Belaustegui, Doctors Amy Sullivan, Manpreet Rehal, Hersel Lewis and Tonya Hubbard see patients in the EyeZone offices.