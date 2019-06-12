Fallon author publishes romance novel

“The Dragon Knight and His Lady,” a new book by Fallon author Jennifer Robbins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

“The Dragon Knight and His Lady,” a new book by Fallon author Jennifer Robbins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

When Tabbie runs — literally — into a stranger in South Korea, she never expects how quickly her life will change. A poor girl from a poor family, Tabbie is finishing up the last few weeks of her student teaching in South Korea. But when she meets a well-known Korean star, life as she knows it is about to change. Will she leave the country the same as she came or will her heart be changed forever?

Robbins lives in Fallon with her daughters. She has a bachelor’s degree in applied linguistics and is working on a master’s degree in education with a specialization in English language learners.

“The Dragon Knight and His Lady” is a 440-page paperback with a retail price of $26. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8941-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh. For information, visit http://www.dorrancepressroom.com or go to http://www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.