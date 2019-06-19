Fallon businesswoman wins Ward 2 seat

The Fallon City Council canvassed last Tuesday’s votes and officially approved the election of Karla Kent to the board during its Monday meeting.

Kent was elected Tuesday to represent Ward 2, which consists of southwest Fallon and is bound to the north by Williams Avenue and Center Street and to the east by Maine Street.

Kent, who defeated retired educator Jack Beach, attended the vote counting along with outgoing Councilman Bob Erickson. Out of 1,642 registered voters in Ward 2, she defeated Beach 164 to 80 votes. She garnered 52 to 27 votes in early voting, 31 to 22 in absentee ballots and 61-31 in the general election that was held at the Fallon Convention Center.

“I’m very honored an amazed,” she said once the results were announced. “I’m very grateful to the Ward 2 citizens.”

Kent became president of Kent’s Supply in 1984 and owner in 1996 in Fallon. She is the great-great-granddaughter of Ira Kent, who founded the business. She was named a Legacy winner for Nevada by the U.S. Small Business Administration earlier this spring.

During the campaign, Kent said she wants to see the right businesses coming into Fallon, something the city, county and Churchill Economic Development Authority have been trying to do.

“I want to ensure smaller businesses are coming in and we keep revitalizing the downtown area by getting the right businesses down there,” she said.

Erickson said Kent will be an exceptional council member.

“She and Jack ran a very positive campaign, and the turnout was higher than normal,” he said.

Beach was a longtime teacher, coach and then athletic director at Churchill County High School where he taught math. He was also an administrator at Logos Academy.

Mayor Ken Tedford ran unopposed in his bid to be re-elected. Tedford is responsible for the day-to-day operation and oversight of Fallon’s government and its enterprises.

Tedford served on city council for eight years and was elected mayor in 1995. He is owner of Tedford Tire and Auto Service, a family-owned auto shop that has been serving Churchill County since 1947.