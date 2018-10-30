 FALLON CELEBRATES NEVADA DAY | NevadaAppeal.com

FALLON CELEBRATES NEVADA DAY

Steve Ranson /LVN

Use

10 High Desert Detachment Marine Corps League honor guard from Fallon

Use

11. Toys for Tots truck from Fallon

12 Maverik Stations

Recommended Stories For You

use

13. Lil' Miss Pinenut Festival Rayanna Williams