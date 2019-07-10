Fallon celebrates the Fourth of July
The Homestead is decorated in red, white and blue as it was selected for Best Use of Theme.
Award winners for the Fallon Fourth of July Parade were:
Most Patriotic: First Southern Baptist Church
Best Use of Theme: The Homestead
Best Business Entry: O’Byrne’s Art Studio
Best Mounted Individual: Kniestedt Equine Massage
Best Mounted Group: Red Rock Hounds
Best Automobile: 1967 Ford Fairlane wagon
Best Civic Group: Boy Scout Troop 1776
Best Youth: Churchill County 4-H
Best Military: Naval Special Warfare Center
People’s Choice: Lahontan Auto Racing Association
Fallon DMA Choice: The Saburn Family