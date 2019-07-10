 Fallon celebrates the Fourth of July | NevadaAppeal.com

Fallon celebrates the Fourth of July

Lahontan Valley | July 10, 2019

The Homestead is decorated in red, white and blue as it was selected for Best Use of Theme.

Award winners for the Fallon Fourth of July Parade were:

Most Patriotic: First Southern Baptist Church

Best Use of Theme: The Homestead

Best Business Entry: O’Byrne’s Art Studio

Best Mounted Individual: Kniestedt Equine Massage

Best Mounted Group: Red Rock Hounds

Best Automobile: 1967 Ford Fairlane wagon

Best Civic Group: Boy Scout Troop 1776

Best Youth: Churchill County 4-H

Best Military: Naval Special Warfare Center

People’s Choice: Lahontan Auto Racing Association

Fallon DMA Choice: The Saburn Family

