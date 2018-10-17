Fallon Chamber hosts fall job fair Friday

Although the economy has picked up during the past two years and many firms have filled their job openings, businesses in Churchill County and throughout western Nevada have the "help wanted" sign hanging on the door.

The free, semiannual job fair presented by the Fallon Chamber of Commerce is Friday at the Fallon Convention Center from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The chamber's executive director, Lucy Carnahan, said the job fair welcomes individuals from the Fallon, Fernley, Silver Springs and surrounding area.

Among those attending the fall job fair are MSC, city of Fallon, Nevada Department of Transportation, Tungland Corporation, The Homestead, Fox Peak, Mills Farm, Big R, New Millennium Building Systems, Churchill County Federal Credit Union, Nugget/Bonanza Casino, Jacobsen Staffing Solutions, Manpower, Tedford Tire and Auto Service, WNC Career Connect, A & K Earth Movers, Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Navy Exchange, and Nevada Department of Corrections.

Upon arrival at the job fair, Carnahan said applicants will receive handouts on the interview process, and names are being taken for a resume building workshop that will be held in the future. Additionally, she said job seekers will have an opportunity to look at current job openings, deliver resumes, meet with local businesses, conduct possible onsite interviews and have face-to-face contact with many business representatives. If possible, she added interested applicants should research information on the various business in which they may be interested. During previous job fairs and based on interviewers with past businesses, applicants have been offered employment.

Sponsors for this year's Job Fair include A & K Earth Movers, Tedford Tires and Auto Service, Churchill County Federal Credit Union, NEX, city of Fallon, The Homestead, Manpower, Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Nevada Department of Transportation, Jacobsen Staffing Solutions, New Millennium Building Systems and MSC.