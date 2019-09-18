Fallon Chamber presents free job fair

A free job fair presented by the Fallon Chamber of Commerce is Friday at the Fallon Convention Center from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The long-running job fair welcomes individuals from the Fallon, Fernley, Silver Springs and surrounding area.

Among those attending the fall job fair are Premiere Magnesium, Nevada Department of Transportation, Manpower, JOIN, Navy Exchange, Nevada Vocational Rehabilitation, Fallon Job Connect, Churchill County, Tedford Tire, Financial Horizons Credit Union, Nevada Department of Corrections, Bonanza/Nugget casinos, city of Fallon, Double Heart Healing Spa, Fallon Police Department, U.S. Census and more.

Applicants will receive handouts on the interview process. Additionally, the Chamber said job seekers will have an opportunity to look at current job openings, deliver resumes, meet with local businesses, conduct possible onsite interviews and have face-to-face contact with many business representatives.

If possible, the Chamber said interested applicants should research information on the various business in which they may be interested. During previous job fairs and based on interviewers with past businesses, applicants have been offered employment. Additionally, strongly encourages job seekers to dress appropriately.

Sponsors for this year’s Job Fair include Tedford Tire and Auto Service. Premier, Financial Horizons Credit Union, U.S. Census, NEX, Fallon Police Department, JOIN, Bonanza/Nugget casinos, Manpower, Nevada Department of Transportation, Nevada Vocational Rehabilitation, Nevada Job Connect, Nevada Department of Corrections, Churchill County and Double Heart Healing Spa.