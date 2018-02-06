Fallon Chamber recognizes businesses, leaders of 2017
February 6, 2018
With more than 50 participating businesses and community members in attendance, the Fallon Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual awards and auction ceremony, presenting 12 accolades to nominees.
The banquet recognizes people and businesses who made an impact within the Chamber and Fallon community. Table tops and numerous gift items also were donated by businesses for the silent auction, as dinner was prepared by La Fiesta Restaurant at the Fallon Convention Center Feb. 2.
For 2017, the Chamber awarded Fallon's Person of the Year to Sheriff Ben Trotter, who's served the at the Churchill County Sheriff's Department for eight years.
"Our community has come together in a variety of ways," Trotter said in acceptance of his award. "We built a jail and we worked together through the challenges of the floods. This really belongs to the community."
The following awards were presented:
Customer Service – Food and Beverage: La Fiesta Restaurant
Customer Service – Retail: Louie Ace's Home Center
Business Start-up: Twisted Branch
Effective Marketing: Lumegent
Business Beautification: Stone Cabin Coffee
Outstanding Employer: The Wok
Best Product: Frey Ranch Distillery
Local Non-Profit: Fallon Youth Club
Agricultural Leader of the Year: Rick Lattin
Business Leader of the Year: Billy Thompson, CEO of Lumegent
Golden Table of Fallon Chamber: J&K Llamas
