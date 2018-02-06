Fallon Chamber recognizes businesses, leaders of 2017

With more than 50 participating businesses and community members in attendance, the Fallon Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual awards and auction ceremony, presenting 12 accolades to nominees.

The banquet recognizes people and businesses who made an impact within the Chamber and Fallon community. Table tops and numerous gift items also were donated by businesses for the silent auction, as dinner was prepared by La Fiesta Restaurant at the Fallon Convention Center Feb. 2.

For 2017, the Chamber awarded Fallon's Person of the Year to Sheriff Ben Trotter, who's served the at the Churchill County Sheriff's Department for eight years.

"Our community has come together in a variety of ways," Trotter said in acceptance of his award. "We built a jail and we worked together through the challenges of the floods. This really belongs to the community."

The following awards were presented:

Customer Service – Food and Beverage: La Fiesta Restaurant

Customer Service – Retail: Louie Ace's Home Center

Business Start-up: Twisted Branch

Effective Marketing: Lumegent

Business Beautification: Stone Cabin Coffee

Outstanding Employer: The Wok

Best Product: Frey Ranch Distillery

Local Non-Profit: Fallon Youth Club

Agricultural Leader of the Year: Rick Lattin

Business Leader of the Year: Billy Thompson, CEO of Lumegent

Golden Table of Fallon Chamber: J&K Llamas