Fallon Churchill Fire Department honors

It will be a busy two months for the Fallon Churchill Fire Department. Churchill County recognized recent retirees, the department had its annual spaghetti fundraiser at Jerry’s Restaurant last week, and coming up in mid-July is a 5K fire run and walk with proceeds to benefit the Fallon Churchill Fire Department in the name of Bert Miller family.

The run and walk on Saturday will have a check in from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at 750 W. Richards St., and a ceremony begins at 7:15 a.m. with the national anthem, flag presentation, prayer and tribute. The race begins at 8 a.m. and finishes at the fire house.

Registration is $20 and there will be awards for first, second and third place. T-shirts will be provided for registered runners and walker. Ages are 13 and under, 14-20, 21-50 and 50 and older. For registration forms, go to the city of Fallon Facebook page or come into Fallon City Hall, 55 W. Williams Ave.