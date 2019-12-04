Fallon Churchill Volunteer Fire Department wins First Responders of Churchill County Holiday Food Competition

The First Responders of Churchill County Holiday Food Competition assembled at Walmart on Sunday.

The Fallon Churchill Volunteer Fire Department won with 7,650 pounds followed by the Fallon Police Department with 4,560 pounds. Churchill County Sheriff’s Office collected 2,800 pounds. The next three were Search and Rescue, 1,920 pounds; Nevada Highway Patrol, 1,420 pounds; and Banner Churchill Community Hospital Ambulance, 1,280.