Fallon Community Theater, LVN to host 2 candidates’ nights

Fallon Community Theater and the Lahontan Valley News will present two candidates' nights in October to give voters an opportunity to listen and ask questions for those individuals running for the local offices of Churchill County School Board, Churchill County Sheriffs and Justice of the Peace.

The candidates' nights are being conducted prior to early voting begin on Oct. 20.

All three races are nonpartisan.

The candidates' night for school board candidates will be on Oct. 7 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Fallon Theater.

The eight candidates who are vying for four positions include incumbents Clay Hendrix, Matt Hyde and Carmen Schank followed by Fred Buckmaster, Amber Getto, Patty Jullian, Tedd McDonald and Debbie Smotherman.

After the primary election, Schank finished at the top with Buckmaster coming in second.

Two races are slated for the following night, Oct. 8.

Ray East and Richard Hickok, candidates for sheriff, emerged as the two top candidates out of a field of five when the votes were tallied during the primary election in June.

Their candidates' night will begin at 6:30 p.m. for one hour followed by the Justice of the Peace forum, which will begin after a short intermission.

Incumbent Mike Richards, who was first elected in 2006, is facing Sheriff Ben Trotter for the six-year term of Justice of the Peace.