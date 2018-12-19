Fallon football players sign with Idaho, Boise State

Nevada's loss is Idaho's gain as two Churchill County High School athletes signed letters of intent Wednesday to play football in the Gem State.

Sean McCormick, the Northern 3A and state co-player of the year, will play at the University of Idaho in Moscow. The 5-foot-9 inch McCormick played both running back and safety for the Greenwave, which defeated Truckee in November, 28-7, to win the 3A title. The Wave compiled a 12-0 overall record and was perfect in league at 9-0.

McCormick was an integral part Fallon's success both on offense and defense. The Fallon senior rushed for 1,800 yards and scored 27 touchdowns, and on defense, he had 63 tackles and eight interceptions.

"He will go down as one of the best athletes (in Greenwave history)," said Fallon head coach Brooke Hill. "He's one of the kids who was brought up as a freshman (2015 state title game), so he's won a couple of state football championships for Fallon."

McCormick, the reigning Northern 3A Player of the Year, is also the team's all-time touchdown leader with 53 and broke the record for rushing yards in a season.

Ben Dooley has decided to play at Boise State University. This year's Lineman of the Year in both the Northern 3A and state anchored the offensive line. The offensive line enabled the Greenwave to rush for 3,390 yards and pass almost 2,000 yards.

"He's a gifted athletically," Hill said of his big 6-foot, 5-inch, 295-pound lineman. "Ben's a smart, competitive kid."

Dooley, along with Sean and Tommy McCormick, also won state 3A titles in wrestling earlier this year.