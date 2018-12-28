Fallon hosts annual Cattlemen’s Update on Jan. 8

The University of Nevada, Reno is hosting its annual Cattlemen's Update across Nevada during the second week of January with a stop in Fallon on Jan. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Fallon Convention Center.

This year's Cattlemen's Update will focus on cattle markets, cattle grazing, and upcoming and ongoing research projects that impact the Nevada beef industry. The event provides current research-based information about important management practices and issues that may affect the efficiency, productivity, profitability and sustainability of the state's cattle production businesses.

During the week-long presentation at seven locations, Cattlemen's Update is a program partnership among University of Nevada Cooperative Extension; the University's College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources; Nevada Department of Agriculture; U.S. Department of Agriculture's Risk Management Agency; and local sponsors. Each day, the three- to four-hour program is held at a different location, where experts discuss pertinent topics with participants.

The cost is $20 per ranch per location attended and includes dinner during the Fallon presentation, event proceedings and the "Red Book" recordkeeping guide for cattlemen.

Experts from the University of Nevada, Reno, the Nevada Department of Agriculture, New Mexico State University, and CS Beef Packers will discuss the following topics: cost of production and current market outlook; weather outlook and changes to pasture, rangeland, and forage insurance programs; improving cattle grazing distribution through bull selection; animal nutrition research projects; transition to electronic identification; introduction to new faculty; new harvesting/processing policies for Wolf Pack Meats; sponsor updates; and local veterinarian updates.