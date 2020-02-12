Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford issues statement on former Reno Mayor Bob Cashell

Statement from Mayor Ken Tedford on the passing of former Reno Mayor Bob Cashell:

It is with great sadness that I heard of the passing of my wonderful friend Mayor Bob Cashell.

My first thoughts are to offer condolences to his wife Nancy, his children and grandchildren. Nowhere in this world could they have had a better husband, father or grandfather.

Since the first moment I met the mayor, I knew I had met a different kind of person — one of great wit, intelligence, love for all people and a special love for Reno and Nevada and one who was larger than life. In all our discussions he proved to be a man I could learn from, lean on and trust. Our meetings, panels or lunches in Reno, Carson or Fallon were filled with so much laughter and fun that a close bond developed over the years. The mayor was always ready to take a phone call to discuss an issue that I was working through. He proved to be a great mentor and confidant and was so good to me always.

As with many in our state, life has not been the same for me since that call I received on Monday, and I am still trying to come to grips with it. But I do know that our world, our state and Reno and Fallon glow a little dimmer since Monday morning when Mayor Bob Cashell passed.