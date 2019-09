Fallon Pet Oasis had a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony.

It was a nice turnout for owner Ciera Coatney with many friends, family and Fallon Chamber of Commerce representatives attending.

Fallon Pet Oasis is “home away from home” for your dogs or cats an offers day care and overnight stays for small breed dogs and cats.

Located at 1919 Grimes St., Fallon Pet Oasis can be reached at 775-622-7431.