Fallon Police arrest man on sexual assualt, child pornography allegations

Detectives of the Fallon Police Department, acting on a lead from an undercover agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Washington Field Office's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, arrested Richard Edward Alexander, 30, Tuesday on allegations of sexual assault and child pornography.

Fallon Detectives secured search warrants for his residence, vehicle, and storage locker.

The search warrants were served with the assistance of an FBI Agent and a Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detective assigned to the Northern Nevada Cyber Center, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Upon execution of the warrants, items of evidence were seized which corroborated the intelligence provided by the undercover agent, which in turn led to the arrest of Alexander.

Alexander is being held on $210,000.00 bail.

Additional charges may be filed as the investigation develops.