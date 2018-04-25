Fallon Police seeks public help in search for burglary suspect

Fallon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a suspect that robbed the local Little Caesar’s Pizza on Sunday.

The location at 610 West Williams Avenue was burglarized in the early morning hours on April 22nd, as the suspect forced his way inside to steal an undisclosed amount of property.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male between 5'7" and 5'10" wearing dark clothing. The suspect was wearing a hood at the time which concealed most of his face.

After burglarizing the business, the suspect fled the area on foot.

The Fallon Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the suspect. If you have any information regarding the suspect or burglary, please call the Fallon Police Department at 775-423-2111.