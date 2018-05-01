Fallon Police Department officers now carrying Narcan

The Fallon Police Department has supplied its officers with the nasal spray version of the opioid reversing drug Narcan. According to the FPD, every patrol vehicle is now equipped with single-dose units.

Chief Kevin Gehman said officers are often the first to arrive at a medical emergency. Therefore, all officers have been trained to recognize a possible overdose and the proper procedures to administer Narcan. He said the drug requires administration of a single puff through an individual's nostril, thus blocking the effects of opioids on the body.

The Nevada Attorney General's Office purchased the Narcan units for deployment to law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

Hopefully, with the issuance of these devices, Gehman said the FPD can provide life-saving emergency medical intervention to the citizens we serve.