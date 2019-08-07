Fallon Police Department wins Battle of the Badges blood drive

Northern Nevada and Northern California communities have been supporting local first responders and hospital patients by giving blood at the third annual ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drives this summer. In Fallon, donors gave blood either in the name of the Fallon Police Department or Churchill County Sheriff’s Office, and the winner was the FPD. Fifty people donated for the FPD and 46 for CCSO, and the donated blood will be able to help 258 patients. Karl, right, and Elena Marsh wait to give blood as technician Whitney Powell finishes her prep work.