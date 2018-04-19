Fallon shooters take home top honors at trap shoot
April 19, 2018
Fallon Trap Club and Lahontan Valley Claybreakers hosted a California Youth Shooting Sports Association trap shoot earlier this month with 131 shooters participating on a rainy, windy Saturday.
Fallon had a pair of shooters taking top honors. Broden Pirkle took home first-place Rookie, and John Rowe finished second in Intermediate Advanced Individual.
Clubs participating included the Lahontan Valley Claybreakers, Truckee Trap Club, Auburn Gold Miners, Carson City Hot Shots, Woodcreek Area, Sierra Valley Trap Team, Yuba City High School, Lassen High School Grizzy Claybreakers and Woodcreek High School Trap
Other Fallon shooters included Brayden Woolsey, Colin Homer, Doug DeWeese, Colby Webb, Clay Rigney, Evan Frossard, Kylie DeWeese, Trenton Homer, Hunter Drost, Tyler Woolsey, William Card and Sydney Drost.
