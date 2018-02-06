Fallon students compete in secondary math contest

A team of 12 students from Churchill County High School attended the Northern Nevada Math Council’s Secondary Math Contest Feb. 3 at Swope Middle School in Reno.

All high school students in northern Nevada were invited, but CCHS was the only school east of Reno that competed.

Students competed in individual and team rounds, and were divided into groups by math class: Algebra 1/Geometry, Algebra 2, and Comprehensive.

In the Individual round, three students placed in the top of the Algebra 2 section; Riley Urena and Natalie Carrero tied for 3rd place, and Jade Beland taking 2nd place.

In the Team round, Algebra 1/Geometry team took first place: Johnny Miller, Zachary Stewart, Johnathan Hernandez, Ben Jamieson.

Algebra 2 team—Erin Spaletta, Riley Urena, Jade Beland, Natalie Carrero, Cassie Webb, and Comprehensive team (Alex Perazzo, Thomas Jamieson, and John Solomon— both took second place.