Fallon students place in rodeo

The following results are for the Pahrump High School and Junior High Rodeo held on Feb. 24 and 25:

Fallon High School Contestants

1st Go — Barrel Racing: 5th place, Leighton Beyer; 6th place, Grace Felton; Breakaway Roping: 8th place, Ali Norcutt; 10th place, Chloe Lambert; Goat Tying: 3rd place, Leighton Beyer; 10th place, Bethie Ikonen; Pole Bending: 4th place, Macy Henke; 8th place, Grace Felton; Team Roping: 1st place, Ali Norcutt with her partner Cason Webb; 2nd place, Chloe Lambert with her partner Corley Raper; 5th place, Jayme Waggoner with her partner Graesyn Birkel; Rifle Shoot: 8th place, Jayme Waggoner.

2nd Go — Barrel Racing: 3rd place, Grace Felton; 7th place, Leighton Beyer; Goat Tying: 2nd place, Leighton Beyer; 3rd place, Chloe Lambert; 7th place, Bethie Ikonen; Pole Bending: 2nd place, Grace Felton; Team Roping: 3rd place, Matt Goings with his partner Payton Feyder; 5th place, Ali Norcutt with her partner Cason Webb; Tie Down Roping: 5th place, Matt Goings.

Average — Barrel Racing: 4th place, Grace Felton; 6th place, Leighton Beyer; Breakaway: 7th place, Ali Norcutt; Goat Tying: 1st place, Leighton Beyer; 7th place, Chloe Lambert; 8th place, Bethie Ikonen; Pole Bending: 4th place, Grace Felton; Team Roping: 1st place, Ali Norcutt with her partner Cason Webb; 4th place, Matt Goings with his partner Payton Feyder; 7th place, Chloe Lambert with her partner Corley Raper; 9th place, Jayme Waggoner with her partner Graesyn Birkel; Tie Down Roping: 7th place, Matt Goings.

Fallon Jr. High School Rodeo Contestants

1st Go — Barrel Racing: 6th place, Reese Waggoner; 10th place, Kaiya Heaverne; Girls Breakaway: 4th place, Tylie Norcutt; Girls Goat Tying: 3rd place, Tylie Norcutt; Pole Bending: 2nd place, Reese Waggoner; 9th place, Tylie Norcutt; Ribbon Roping: 4th place, Tylie Norcutt; Rifle Shoot: 4th place, Reese Waggoner.

2nd Go — Barrel Racing: 6th place, Reese Waggoner; 9th place, Kaiya Heaverne; Girls Breakaway: 4th place, Reese Waggoner; 6th place, Tylie Norcutt; Girls Goat Tying: 4th place, Tylie Norcutt; 7th place, Kaiya Heaverne; Pole Bending: 8th place, Reese Waggoner; Ribbon Roping: 5th place, Reese Waggoner; Team Roping: 6th place, Reese Waggoner with her partner Andi Webber.

Average for both days — Barrel Racing: 5th place, Reese Waggoner; 9th place, Kaiya Heaverne; Girls Breakaway: 3rd place, Tylie Norcutt; 7th place, Reese Waggoner; Girls Goat Tying: 2nd place, Tylie Norcutt; Pole Bending: 4th place, Reese Waggoner; 10th place, Tylie Norcutt; Ribbon Roping: 7th place, Tylie Norcutt; 8th place, Reese Waggoner; Team Roping: 8th place, Reese Waggoner with her partner Andi Webber.