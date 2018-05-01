Fallon swing dancers bring home awards

The Fallon Swing Competition Ballroom Team went to the Gem State Classic National Championship last month in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and brought home several well earned trophies, medals and ribbons.

To place at any level in the competition is a victory as the dancers must compete against hundreds of other couples and teams from all over the West Coast.

The team said it's working diligently on a new dance, which it will perform for the first time in public at its Spring Showcase at 6 p.m. May 5 in the Churchill County High School gymnasium. Tickets will be sold for $5 each at the door.

Winners from National Championships and Dancing With the Stars will also be performing along with all the other local swing teams.

Gem State National Youth Caberet Championships

Non-Lyrical Division 1

3rd — Jefrey Horne and Madison Blea

5th — Josh Schie and Courtney LeBlanc

6th — Tim Shurtliff and Sharah Moulton

Lyrical Division 1

6th — Keith Mason and Patience Custer

Gem State National Team Dance Championships

2nd place — Youth Smooth/Standard Division 2 (Large)

4th place — Youth Swing Division 2

Gem State National Syllabus Competition

Junior Bronze Cha Cha

6th — Jaden Wassmuth and Emilia Jones

7th — Matthew Sorensen and Melanie Plasse

Junior Bronze Foxtrot

2nd — Matthew Catlin and Courtney LeBlanc

Junior Bronze Samba

6th — Matthew Catlin and Patience Custer

Junior Bronze Waltz

5th — Matthew Catlin and Patience Custer

Youth Silver Cha Cha

2nd place — Josh Schie and Maria Whitaker

Youth Bronze Samba

1st — Josh Schie and Sharah Moulton

3rd — Davis Benecke and Maria Whitaker

5th — Jefrey Horne and Madison Blea

6th — Andrew Kelsey and Elena Sorensen

Youth Bronze Waltz

3rd — Tim Shurtliff and Maria Whitaker

5th — Josh Schie and Madison Blea

6th — Keith Mason and Jordan Moon

Jack and Jill Competition

7th — Alexi Wassmuth