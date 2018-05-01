Fallon swing dancers bring home awards
May 1, 2018
The Fallon Swing Competition Ballroom Team went to the Gem State Classic National Championship last month in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and brought home several well earned trophies, medals and ribbons.
To place at any level in the competition is a victory as the dancers must compete against hundreds of other couples and teams from all over the West Coast.
The team said it's working diligently on a new dance, which it will perform for the first time in public at its Spring Showcase at 6 p.m. May 5 in the Churchill County High School gymnasium. Tickets will be sold for $5 each at the door.
Winners from National Championships and Dancing With the Stars will also be performing along with all the other local swing teams.
Gem State National Youth Caberet Championships
Non-Lyrical Division 1
3rd — Jefrey Horne and Madison Blea
5th — Josh Schie and Courtney LeBlanc
6th — Tim Shurtliff and Sharah Moulton
Lyrical Division 1
6th — Keith Mason and Patience Custer
Gem State National Team Dance Championships
2nd place — Youth Smooth/Standard Division 2 (Large)
4th place — Youth Swing Division 2
Gem State National Syllabus Competition
Junior Bronze Cha Cha
6th — Jaden Wassmuth and Emilia Jones
7th — Matthew Sorensen and Melanie Plasse
Junior Bronze Foxtrot
2nd — Matthew Catlin and Courtney LeBlanc
Junior Bronze Samba
6th — Matthew Catlin and Patience Custer
Junior Bronze Waltz
5th — Matthew Catlin and Patience Custer
Youth Silver Cha Cha
2nd place — Josh Schie and Maria Whitaker
Youth Bronze Samba
1st — Josh Schie and Sharah Moulton
3rd — Davis Benecke and Maria Whitaker
5th — Jefrey Horne and Madison Blea
6th — Andrew Kelsey and Elena Sorensen
Youth Bronze Waltz
3rd — Tim Shurtliff and Maria Whitaker
5th — Josh Schie and Madison Blea
6th — Keith Mason and Jordan Moon
Jack and Jill Competition
7th — Alexi Wassmuth