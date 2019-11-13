Fallon Thanksgiving community meal Nov. 24

Every Thanksgiving for more than 40 years, Christian Life Center has enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner with its congregation. As it has done for several years, the church invites the community to join it again this year. The dinner will be held at Fallon Convention Center, 100 Campus Way. Dinner will be served Nov. 24. Doors open at noon and the church will serve until 3 p.m.

Almost 900 people were served last year at the dinner, including church members, NAS personnel and community residents. Christian Life Center said it is expect to serve more than that amount this year.

Congregation volunteers will help with greeting, serving, kitchen service, table and kitchen cleanup. The youth group from Christian Life Center will help with table setup, busing and cleanup. The men from the church volunteer each year to thaw, clean and season the turkeys in preparation for the meal.

The meal will be purchased, cooked and served by the congregation. The menu consists of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls and desserts.

To make sure there is room for all who attend, members of the community and NAS service members and their families are invited at noon and the church congregation will eat at 2 p.m.

Christian Life Center’s Sunday worship service is held each week at 10 a.m. at 1435 Kaiser St., Fallon. The church offers a number of small groups for everyone. For information, call Christian Life Center at 775-423-6900.