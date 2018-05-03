Fallon Theatre receives Nevada Commission for Cultural Centers and historic Preservation grant for renovations

The Nevada Commission for Cultural Centers and Historic Preservation awarded $950,000 to 15 community restoration projects throughout the state, including the Fallon Theatre on Maine Street.

The 100-year-old theatre received $37,000 from the program, the first time the theatre has applied and collected from a grant, said broker Mike Berney of Berney Realty.

"It would take a long time to raise this kind of money," he said. "It's amazing how much help there is out there."

Berney said the grant will go toward renovations such as roof repairs, exterior security doors, and insulation in the attic. Construction is estimated to begin in the summer.

Coming soon, a new display of old movie projectors will be shown in the lobby of the theatre.

Although the grant is helpful, there's still more to be done, such as upgrading the plumbing system and the heating and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories For You

In the future, the theatre also hopes to show classic movies from decades.

Berney said the Fallon Community Theatre organization also plans to bring back live performances and bands, along with the new business of Stars on Maine above the theatre.

"It's difficult to compete with Fox Peak," Berney said. "We can apply to this grant every two years and we'll be doing it again."

Each year, the grant program provides funding for governmental and nonprofit organizations to complete projects that help preserve and protect historic buildings, structures, objects, and archaeological sites in Nevada.

Since 1993, the program has contributed over $41 million, funding nearly 100 projects statewide.