Fallon Theatre sponsors fun run/walk, concert

Many activities abound at the Fallon Theatre as the iconic movie house celebrates its centennial this year.

The annual Love our Theatre Fun Run (5K run/walk) is Feb. 15. Early registration is $20 single, $30 couple, and on race day, the registration is $25 single, $35 couple. Registration per dog is $3.

Register by Feb. 1 to guarantee your event T-shirt.

Registration is from 9-9:50 a.m., and the race begins at 10 a.m.

All proceeds help save the historical downtown theater.

On the last Friday of every month, the Fallon Theater sponsors a concert. This month’s group is Mark & Friend. Music starts at 7 at p.m., and admission is $5.

On the last Saturday of the month, the Fallon Theatre has Saturday Morning Cartoons from 9-10 a.m. Admission is free but breakfast items will be available at the concession stand.

The Mother-Son Night Out is Feb. 8. The cost is $20 per couple and includes two medium drinks and a large popcorn.