Fallon Theatre sponsors fun run/walk, concert | NevadaAppeal.com

Fallon Theatre sponsors fun run/walk, concert

Lahontan Valley | January 29, 2020

Staff Report

Many activities abound at the Fallon Theatre as the iconic movie house celebrates its centennial this year.

The annual Love our Theatre Fun Run (5K run/walk) is Feb. 15. Early registration is $20 single, $30 couple, and on race day, the registration is $25 single, $35 couple. Registration per dog is $3.

Register by Feb. 1 to guarantee your event T-shirt.

Registration is from 9-9:50 a.m., and the race begins at 10 a.m.

All proceeds help save the historical downtown theater.

On the last Friday of every month, the Fallon Theater sponsors a concert. This month’s group is Mark & Friend. Music starts at 7 at p.m., and admission is $5.

On the last Saturday of the month, the Fallon Theatre has Saturday Morning Cartoons from 9-10 a.m. Admission is free but breakfast items will be available at the concession stand.

The Mother-Son Night Out is Feb. 8. The cost is $20 per couple and includes two medium drinks and a large popcorn.

Lahontan Valley
See more