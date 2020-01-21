Fallon woman dies in Reno crash

A Fallon woman was killed Jan. 15 in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Reno, reports the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The NHP said Mary Sauer, 70, was taken to a Reno hospital where she was declared dead.

The NHP said at about 12:25 p.m. troopers responded to a serious injury crash involving a single vehicle at I-80 and the Virginia Street off-ramp (Exit 13) in Reno.

The preliminary investigation showed Sauer’s 2016 Ford Escape was traveling westbound on the interstate in the far right travel lane approaching the Virginia Street off-ramp. The NHP said Sauer, the sole occupant, allowed the vehicle to exit the roadway to the right and enter the dirt area on the north side of the guardrail. The vehicle continued to travel west in the dirt area, striking a light pole and then a concrete bridge support where it came to rest.

NHP releases information on pedestrian killed on Hwy 50

The Nevada Highway Patrol has issued a preliminary report stating a Stockton, Calif., man was killed Jan. 9 on U.S. Highway 50.

A Ford Expedition traveling eastbound struck 18-year-old Jonathan Payne, who was standing in the travel lane. The crash occurred at approximately 5:44 p.m. near mile marker 16 and Briggs Lane west of Fallon. Payne was declared dead at the scene.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking additional witnesses to this crash. If you were a witness to this incident or have any information regarding this collision, contact Trooper Adam Comish at acomish@dps.state.nv.us and reference NHP Case #200100672.

NHP identifies driver killed in Jan. 4 crash

The Nevada Highway Patrol released last week the name of a driver killed in a crash east of Trento Lane on Jan. 4.

The driver of a 2008 Ford F450, 77-year-old David Pearsall of Colbert, Wash., died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 5:49 a.m. on U.S. Highway 50 (Reno Highway) at mile marker 13.

According to the NHP, a preliminary investigation showed Pearsall’s pickup was carrying a sleeper camper and towing a utility trailer laden with a Yamaha Rhino. He was traveling westbound on the Reno Highway in the right lane, and a silver 2017 Ram 1500 pickup was traveling in the same direction and occupying the left lane behind Pearsall.

For unknown reasons, the NHP said Pearsall entered the left lane in the direct path of the Ram 1500, striking the left side of the pickup.