Fallon wrestling scores 4 all-state, 5 all-region selections

After crowning four state champs in last month's wrestling tournament in Las Vegas, the Greenwave was recognized with all-region and all-state honors.

Senior Marcel Poracky (170 pounds), juniors Sean McCormick (160) and Ben Dooley (285) and sophomore Tommy McCormick (132) were named to Division 3A's all-state first team. Both McCormicks and Dooley were also named to the all-region first team while Poracky was a second-team selection. Senior Mason Smith (120) was a first-team all-region selection.

The first- and second-place finishers in each weight class were automatic for the first team and the third- and fourth-place finishers were named to the second team.

"The best part about all-league and all-state is that it's truly earned," Fallon coach Trevor de Braga said.

Poracky was de Braga's miracle wrestler after having to win a sudden-death match in the regional just to qualify for state. Poracky, who moved to Fallon for his senior year, opened with a pin in the quarterfinals over Moapa Valley's Gavin Henrie. He followed with his second upset victory, a 4-3 decision over Elko's Carl Hansen, the north's regional champion, before defeating second-seed Cade Billingsley of Lowry, 4-3, in the championship

"Marcel was the definition of an underdog story," de Braga said. "He came out at state and wrestled to the potential I saw in him all year. He caused some upsets and avenged his regional losses and was a state champion. I wish I had him for another year or two but he will have a bright future ahead of him."

Dooley came back after last year's heartbreaking state finals loss that saw him get injured. Dooley was dominant all season, including taking second at the Sierra Nevada Classic, and didn't lose to a 3A opponent. Dooley pinned his first two opponents in the state tournament before scoring a major-decision victory, 12-0, over Fernley's Lonnie Slapinski to win his first state championship.

"Ben, in my opinion, is the best heavyweight in the entire state," de Braga said. "He wrestled great all year capturing his second regional title and avenged his state finals loss last year becoming a state champion. He's going to be tough next year and I can see him as one of the top heavyweights in the country."

The McCormicks became the first brothers to win state championships in the same season.

Sean McCormick became an All-American at the Reno Tournament of Champions and was nothing but a force in the 3A, winning his third state and regional titles in as many years. He pinned Pahrump Valley's Braylan Durazo with 1 minute, 20 seconds left in the first period of the state championship.

"He's beat and wrestled with the best in the country and is going to go for his fourth state and regional titles next year," de Braga said. "I'm excited to see what Sean will do as a senior. He's a special kid with endless amounts of talent and potential."

Younger brother Tommy, who fell in last year's state finals, peaked at the right time this season to win his first state title. McCormick kicked off Fallon's four state titles by defeating Boulder City's D.J. Reese, 7-2 decision. McCormick pinned his first two opponents, including Lowry rival, Cade Bell.

"He had a great bounce-back year after a tough state final loss last year," de Braga said. "He worked hard this year and really came on strong at the end of the season."

Smith, who took second in the regional, stumbled at the state tournament, losing the opener before being eliminated in the consolation semifinals. Smith, though, stayed alive in the consolation first round by pinning Pahrump Valley's Donnie Miller, in the second period.

"He had a tough state tournament, and that's the nature of the sport," de Braga said. "He had a great wrestling career at CCHS and could definitely wrestle at the next level if he chooses to do so."