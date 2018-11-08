Fallon youth football teams go for titles Saturday

RENO — Two Fallon youth football teams will play in championship games Saturday.

A total of seven SYFL championship games are scheduled on the day at Damonte Ranch High School.

Reed leads the league with four teams competing for a championship, while Lassen is second with three teams competing on Saturday.

The bandit division, featuring the 9-0 Fallon team, kicks off Saturday's slate at 8 a.m.

Fallon's Renegade squad is scheduled to take the field at noon.

Games are scheduled to start every two hours with the collegiate title game concluding at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults (18 and older); no other discounts or booster passes will be granted.

Recommended Stories For You

The Schedule:

Bandit – Reed vs. Fallon, 8 a.m.: Fallon (9-0) blanked Fernley, 32-0, and Reed (9-1) defeated Wooster, 45-13, in the semifinals.

Maverick – Lassen vs. Reed, 10 a.m.: Reed (9-0) scored a forfeit win over North Valleys and Lassen (8-1) snuck by Wooster, 12-9, in the semifinals.

Renegade – Fallon vs. Lassen, noon: Lassen (8-0-1) defeated McQueen, 40-0, and Fallon (6-2-1) shut out Spanish Springs, 26-0, in the semifinals.

Freshman – Lassen vs. Wooster, 2 p.m.: Lassen (7-3) cruised past No. 1 Reed, 40-6, and Wooster (8-2) defeated Fernley, 33-26, in the semifinals.

JV – Spanish Springs Purple vs. Reed, 4 p.m.: Both Reed (8-1) and Spanish Springs (8-2) won by big shutouts with the Raiders scoring a 34-0 victory over Fernley and the Cougars blanking Damonte Ranch, 20-0, in the semifinals.

Varsity – Reed vs. Hug, 6 p.m.: Hug (10-0) won big over Spanish Springs, 49-0, while Reed (9-1) defeated Fallon, 26-14.

Collegiate – Reno vs. Damonte Ranch, 8 p.m.: Damonte Ranch (9-1) handled McQueen, 51-6, and Reno (9-1) won a slugfest over Spanish Springs, 58-26, in the semifinals.

For information, visit gosyfl.com.

The SYFL is a youth tackle football and cheerleading organization for all children between the ages of 5 and 14, prior to any child moving into high school. The SYFL works closely high school athletic directors and coaches to ensure players are learning skills that will benefit them as they transition into high school sports. The SYFL divisions, which are based on age, include Bandit (kindergarten and first grade), Maverick (second and third grades), Renegade (fourth grade), Freshman (fifth grade), Junior Varsity (sixth grade), Varsity (seventh grade) and Collegiate (eighth grade).