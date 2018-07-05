Fallon’s Babe Ruth all-star teams in action

Fallon's Babe Ruth all-star teams are in action this weekend with the 16-18 team competing at South Lake Tahoe Middle School and the 14-under team competing at Golden Eagle Regional Park in Sparks. The 16-18 team began play on Thursday while the 14-under team opens with Sparks today at 5:30 p.m. Both tournaments conclude on Sunday.

The 16-18 Fallon all-stars include, back row, from left: coach Joseph Fanjul, Brandon Rau, Anthony Soriano, Nate Pustovrh, Devin Souza, Josh Marran, Marcellus Schaffer, Daniel Seline and manager Miquel Martinez. Front row, from left: Angelo Vann, Richard Ruiz and Ethan Martinez. Not pictured: coach Teryn Smith, Cody Sponsler, Noah Krogg, Terry White and Brandon Rehkop.

The 14-under Fallon all-stars include, back row, from left: coach David Halloran, Steven Moon, Tyler Austin, Damein Towne and coach Steve Moon. Middle row, from left: Tom Openshaw, Francisco Tapia Jr., Martin Towne, Owen Palmer and Wyatt Hatch. Front row, from left: Jayce Hornby, Trevor Halloran, Daimon Anderson, Evan Crandall and Isiah Diaz. Not pictured: manager Steve Towne, coach Scott Downs and Nicholas Downs.