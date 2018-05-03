Fallon’s ‘CrossFit Cowboy’ heading to regional competition

Fallon's Sean Sweeney, dubbed the "CrossFit Cowboy," is heading to Salt Lake City this month to compete against some of the fittest athletes in the region and, hopefully, earn a place in the Reebok CrossFit Games.

A Nevada native, Sweeney has been involved in CrossFit since 2011. In 2016, he went to the CrossFit Games in California where he ranked 30th in the world out of 270,000 competitors.

For multiple consecutive years, he has earned the title "Fittest Man in Nevada."

Sweeney didn't always fit the athletic profile one might expect from a top CrossFit competitor, weighing 100 pounds in high school.

"I wish I had this when I was a kid," Sweeney said of CrossFit. "I was super skinny and I wasn't athletic."

After graduating high school in Fallon, Sweeney served in the Navy for four years during which he found his passion for CrossFit training and quickly scaled the ranks.

He now owns CrossFit Powerstroke, a gym in Fallon.

Sweeney, who competed in rodeo during high school, can usually be seen working out in his signature cowboy hat and is often found roping between events.

While competing in his first CrossFit Games, his western roots and personality won the hearts of CrossFit fans across the country and earned him the name the "CrossFit Cowboy."

A signing reception will take place at Lumegent Headquarters, 2525 Reno Highway, at 6 p.m. May 11, when the CrossFit Cowboy brand will be unveiled, and Nevada's CrossFit Cowboy will be sent off to regionals with the community's enthusiasm and support.