Fallon’s new autoshop to bring speedy purchases

At Churchill Auto Sales, there's no speed limit when it comes to sales.

The mission of owners Milt and Jessilyn Wallace is to go beyond a car salesman profile and cater the customer's needs with a quick purchasing process, and sell used cars with an old dealership vibe.

"It's a streamline process from start to finish," Jessilyn said. "Instead of getting lost in a shuffle with bigger fish, customers are negotiating with management to get them in and out."

The couple revitalized the 5,000 square foot building within a month on West Williams Avenue, with new flooring, painted walls, and additional offices as well as installing a coffee bar. The 71-year-old building once served as a Pontiac dealership before converting into formerly 3rd Space Book Store. In the future, the Wallace's will work on adding sheds and bays for detailing.

As a start, Churchill Auto Sales is receiving used cars to sell from Las Vegas, Reno, and Sacramento, despite EZ Auto Sales directly across the street.

"There's a reason why car shops are on the same road," Milt said. "People like to shop around."

Recommended Stories For You

Both Milt and Jessilyn worked at Fallon Ford Toyota—in fact, it's where the couple met.

Milt worked at the dealership for seven years as a General Sales Manager as well as retail. He hired Jessilyn, where she serves as a Sales Associate for almost four years—and the rest is history.

Milt also surpassed his three year anniversary as a volunteer firefighter with the Fallon/Churchill Fire Station. If duty calls, he's only 14 seconds away from the firehouse as he can jog from the dealership down the block.

"The opportunity to start our own business was meant to be," Milt said. "We're both great in this industry and we have business partners to help us."

Business partners include Ron and Paula Marrujo; Ron is local family and marriage therapist and also served as a counselor at Western Nevada College. Together, Ron and Paula also owned a shoe store in Dublin for 50 years. Milt's brother, Chad, also served in car sales for 20 years and was involved revitalizing the building.

Ron and Paula will co-own with the Wallace's, also assisting in sales and accounting.

"I hope our it's a blessing for the community," Marrujo said. "It's about the experience with a quicker system and provide more jobs."

When it comes to hiring, the Wallace's are want to go avoid the full-on salesman demeanor; they want to build a team of professionals to create a comfortable environment for clients.

"It shouldn't take a whole day to buy a car," Milt said. "I think the business will grow fairly quickly by building relationships and trust with clients."

Although the dealership opened its doors Friday, the Wallace's are planning a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Fallon Chamber of Commerce, scheduled for July.