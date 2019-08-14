Farm Round Table meeting held in Fallon

Fourteen people recently attended the Farm Round Table meeting in Fallon.

Past Nevada Director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency Clint Koble was the moderator. Attending was another past director, Wendel Newman, and crop specialist Maninder Walie from the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension office in Fallon. Three representatives from the Nevada Farm Bureau, including one organic farmer and several people involved or interested in farming in Nevada, and two local residents knowledgeable of farming or ranching, Rick Lattin and Sonya Johnson, provided many points for discussion.

This meeting found 32 points of interest which will be presented to the governing bodies and political interests.

A second meeting to discuss progress and future actions is being planned in October.

A similar meeting is being set up in Douglas County with another planned in Elko.