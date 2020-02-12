FAWG is getting a new office

Thanks to Fallon Floors and the volunteers from NAS Fallon, FAWG is getting a permanent place to call home. On a recent cloudy morning, 17 young men and women from NAS Fallon arrived for community duty. It was amazing! From weeds to floors they zipped through the chores.

Fallon Animal Welfare Group, FAWG, is dedicated to cats and eliminating cat overpopulation.

Instead of euthanizing homeless cats, FAWG traps them. The cats are spayed/neutered, given shots (rabies) and then returned to their environment. This approach helps stop the endless cycle of more and more homeless cats.

There are actually four different categories of homeless cats: stray cats who were once owned but dumped, feral cats who were born in the wild, barn cats who can be friendly or feral and community cats who are neighborhood cats fed by various people.

Many times feral cats live in colonies that are close to a food source. If several of the cats are trapped and spayed/neutered, the colony can continue to exist but with a diminishing population. The ultimate goal would be for the entire colony to be spayed/neutered. Sadly, there are so many homeless cats that many will be euthanized.

If you are concerned about the cat population in your area contact FAWG. They will help you trap the cats and facilitate the neutering/spaying. You can contact the group at 775-217-6832 or their website: http//www.fallonanimalwelfaregroup.org.

FAWG has barn cats who need jobs and house cats who need homes. As stated on their web site: “One small cat changes coming home to an empty house to coming home.”

I hope that I have let the cat out of the bag on the wonderful work FAWG does.

IN NEED OF

Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

Volunteers for the CAPS booth at Walmart days once a month. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Folks to sign up for the AmazonSmile program. Details are below.

SHOUT OUT TO

All the folks who have dropped off cans. A pooch smooch to you!

Getto Subs, Ace Hardware, Out West Buildings and Fallon Glass and Signs for the support you’ve provided to FAWG. You’re the cat’s meow!

NAS Fallon volunteers, Thurnton Cawrence, Ferguson Asher, Robert Padan, Jacob Glende, Jeffery Roscoe, Maxwell York, Allante Johnson, Austin Klemm, Alexander Kelley, Aaron White, Kaitlyn Farosyn, Valerie Cock, Kitanmany Thipphrachack, Donald Meyer, Karl Stone, Chloe Mason, and Michael Cortmas for your help at FAWG. You are purrfect!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Mar. 14, with the Kissin’ Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by for a pooch smooch. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you get a pooch smooch! Get something to celebrate St. Pat’s Day.

DON’T FORGET

February Pet Holiday: Pet Dental Health Month

You can get your animals spay/neutered for free. This is a limited-time offer until the funds run out. Apply soon or you will miss your chance. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy the same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

To donate directly to CAPS on Facebook by just hitting the donate button. You are our guardian angels, and we thank you for your support!

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.