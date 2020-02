February events at Churchill County Library

The Churchill County Library at 553 S. Maine St. in Fallon is hosting a number of community events throughout February:

Feb. 6: Reading with Rover, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 7: STEAM including VR, 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Feb. 7: Quilling, 2 to 4 p.m.

Feb. 11: Adult Swim including VR, 5 to 6 p.m.

Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day STEAM with VR, 5 to 6 p.m.

Feb. 18: Adult Swim: VR, 5 to 6 p.m.

Feb. 21: Pioneer Center presents Tsurunokai Drummers, 2 p.m.

Feb. 21: Quilling, 2 to 4 p.m.

Feb. 25: Adult Swim including VR, 5 to 6 p.m.

Feb. 28: STEAM including VR, 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Virtual Reality: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday

Knitting Club: 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday

Story Time: 11 a.m. every Wednesday and Thursday

Writer’s group: 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday

Open computer lab — hands-on help: 9 to 10 a.m. every Thursday

Art exhibit — #WHYYOUMATTER