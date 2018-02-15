During the past two weeks director Alan Rudolph's films have looked upon isolated and eccentric characters and their relationships that result in prominent romanticism and fantasy.

The Churchill Art Council's February Film Series ends tonight with "The Moderns," another of Rudolph's films that gained positive reviews.

The box office, Art Bar and galleries open at 6 followed by the movie at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. For information, go to http://www.churchillarts.org, or call 775-423-1440.

"The Moderns" is a love story set in 1926 Paris. It tells of struggling American artist lives in 1926 Paris among the expatriate community during the period of the Lost Generation and at the height of Modernist literature. The artist spends the majority of his time drinking and socializing in cafés while trying to sell his paintings. He then becomes involved in a plot with a wealthy art patron to forge three paintings.

The film stars Keith Carradine, Linda Fiorentino and John Lone among others.

The film received fairly positive reviews from critics and was nominated for three Independent Spirit Awards including Best Supporting Male for Lone, Best Screenplay and Best Cinematography.

Recommended Stories For You

Film critic Roger Ebert reviewed "The Moderns." He said it's "sort of a source study for the Paris of Ernest Hemingway in the 1920s; it's a movie about the raw material he shaped into 'The Sun Also Rises' and 'A Moveable Feast,' and it also includes raw material for books by Gertrude Stein, Malcolm Cowley and Clifford Irving."

A little more than two weeks remains for this year's "An Evening with the Arts" on March 3 at the Fallon Convention Center.

The annual event, which has a Game of Thrones theme," raises funds for the arts council to assist with expenses not covered by grants. If you have items you want to donate, contact Valeri Serpa at 775-423-1440.

The dinner is $80 per person and includes dinner, wine and admission to the auction or $90 per person which also includes $20 worth of raffle tickets. The auction preview, bidding and no-host bar begins at 5:30, and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The auction concludes at 8:30 p.m. Reserve your table early by calling CAC at 775-423-1440

Last week we featured two items for the silent auction, and this week we add another: Hyatt Regency Tahoe two-night stay. Stay at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, a modern, AAA four diamond Lake Tahoe Hotel nestled in the scenic Sierra Nevada. The Lake Tahoe hotel, resort, spa and casino offers everything from delicious cuisine and inviting guest rooms to luxurious amenities and outdoor adventures. We guarantee you'll experience an incomparable escape. Relax in the heated lagoon-style pool, sample our restaurants and lounges, try your luck in our 24-hour casino, or take in gorgeous mountain views as you make delicious s'mores on a fire pit overlooking the lake. Donated by Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa & Casino.