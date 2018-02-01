Fernley author places in top 10 awards contest

Fernley author Mary Jean Kelso recently placed in the Top Ten Authors category in the 20th Annual Preditors & Editors Readers' Poll.

Besides the award for Best Author, Kelso's books, "Alamo Annie" and "The Chick That Couldn't Scratch," tied for fifth place in the Best Children's Book division.

The cover for "Alamo Annie," composed by graphic design editor Wendy Whiteman, placed seventh in overall Best Book/E-book Cover Artwork.

"While my work didn't receive top billing, I am excited that it is listed in the top ten as a 'Best' in three different categories," Kelso said.

Both books, new in 2017, are illustrated by the author.

Alamo Annie is a contemporary story about a child who feels she doesn't belong. A trip to the Alamo during the gathering of the Alamo Defenders Descendants helps her accept herself. The activities presented by historical re-enactors teach her about her ancestry.

Recommended Stories For You

Kelso said the theme of "The Chick That Couldn't Scratch" shows that, at some point in life, one has to learn for themselves to "scratch" for their living.

This year's poll opened on Dec. 24 and ran through Jan. 14. Watch for it next December around the same time.

For information about the poll, go to http://critters.org/. Information about Kelso's work is on her Facebook page, Mary Jean Kelso, Author/Illustrator, and on her website, https://maryjeankelsoauthor.wixsite.com/mjkel.