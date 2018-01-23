Fernley Republican Women club installs officers for 2018

The Honorable Judge Leon Aberasturi administered the Oath of Office to incoming officers at the Fernley Republican Women annual Christmas/Installation Dinner on Dec. 16 at The Golf Club at Fernley. The officers for 2018 are Lorrie Olson, President; MJ Dodson, 1st Vice President; Joy Connelly, 2nd Vice President; Peggy Gray, Secretary; and Kim Bussey-Paxton, Treasurer. Pictured from left: Kim Bussey-Paxton, Peggy Gray, MJ Dodson, Lorrie Olson and Judge Leon Aberasturi. For information, email Lorrie Olson at llflolson3@yahoo.com, or go to fernleyrepublicanwomen.com.