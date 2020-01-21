Fernley Republican Women install new officers

The Fernley Republican Women held their annual Christmas/Installation Dinner on Dec. 17 at the Golf Club at Fernley. Judge Leon Aberasturi administered the oath of office to the incoming officers. The officers for 2020 are Anita Trone, president; Vida Keller, 1st vice president; Nancy Donohue, 2nd vice president; Susan Knodell, secretary; and Peggy Gray, treasurer. Approximately 60 guests were on hand to congratulate the new officers.

Fernley Republican Women is a group of women (and men as associate members) who share similar conservative values and ideals, and who are dedicated to increasing the influence and effectiveness of women in the cause of good government through political education and active political participation.

For information, contact Lorrie Olson at llflolson3@yahoo.com or visit fernleyrepublicanwomen.com.