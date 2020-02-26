FFA gets ready for state convention

Churchill County FFA started off February with Western Zone where we competed with other chapters from the state in our career development events (CDEs) that we plan on competing in at state this March which will be held in Reno local facilities and businesses depending on the event.

At our zone competition member Mckay Winder got first place in Employability and Marie Lawson got second.

Our team won Floriculture, and the Poultry team took home the win.

Our Meats team came in 2nd place, and our Horse Judging team came in a strong 3rd place. We have a lot of hard working kids and we will continue practicing to get ready for the Nevada State FFA Convention held March 17-20 at UNR. Next month we will be busy preparing for state and then head off to Reno to compete in our CDEs with other teams from all over the state of Nevada. We have a lot of great parents who volunteer each year to educate us in our field of study and also take time to chaperone at State. We appreciate those parents very much, as we could not do any of this without them and the help of our great community and teacher.

This month we also helped out at The Fallon All Breeds Bull Sale; held annually at the Fallon Livestock Exchange. Our Chapter helps do a little bit of everything from laying down shavings to working the dinner. We have also done three fundraisers this month! We sold 200 Bull Sale raffle tickets to win a heifer calf donated by Great Basin Ranch-SNWA and 4 panels donated by Hoof Beats, Carnation flowers for Valentine’s day, and beef jerky sticks. Well please keep a look out for the next article and the upcoming events we have in Fallon brought to you by the Churchill County FFA Chapter.