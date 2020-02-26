Filing opens March 2 for local offices

Filing for local offices begins March 2 for the Churchill County Commission, school board and the Mosquito, Vector & Weed Abatement Board.

Filing ends March 13. The Churchill County Clerk’s/Treasurer’s Office hours for filing are from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The filing fee is $105 for commissioner and $35 for Churchill County Mosquito, Vector, and Noxious Weed Abatement District and the Churchill County School Board.

Individuals interested in Congress, District 2; Nevada State Assembly District 38; and State Board of Education District 2 must file with the Nevada Secretary of State in Carson City.

Congress and the Assembly are two-year terms, and the Board of Education is a four-year term.

The Churchill County Commission has two openings, Districts 1 and 3. District 1 Commissioner Carl Erquiaga is termed out and cannot run again. Kelli Kelly and Greg Koenig have announced their intention to file. Harry “Bus” Scharmann said he will seek re-election for District 3.

The school board has three openings. Current trustees holding those slots include Tricia Dooley, Phil Pinder and Kathryn Whitaker.

Sheldon Chipp, who was first elected in 2008 to the Mosquito, Vector, and Noxious Weed Abatement District board, is termed out. Marion Jonte is the other board member.

The filing for judges occurred in January. Tenth District Court Judge Tom Stockard file for re-election, but no one filed to run against him.