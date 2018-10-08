Film series continues with ‘The Breakfast Club’

The Churchill Arts Council continues its Fall Film Series with "The Breakfast Club" on Friday and concludes with "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" on Oct. 19.

The box office, Art Bar and galleries open at 6 p.m. with the movie beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7, members; $10 nonmembers. A movie special offers the three movies for $18 members and $27 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at the box office on the night of screening or call CAC at 775-423-1440.

Known as the "quintessential 1980s film," this coming-of-age comedy-drama film released in 1985 was written, produced and directed by John Hughes and stars Emilio Estevez, Paul Gleason, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy.

The storyline follows five teenagers, each members of different high school cliques, who together spend a Saturday in detention facing a strict disciplinarian and come to realize that they are all more than their respective stereotypes. The film received critical acclaim and critics consider it one of the greatest high school films of all time, as well as one of Hughes' most memorable and recognizable works. In 2016, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

Former movie critic Robert Ebert said "Sixteen Candles" and "The Breakfast Club" both make an honest attempt to create teenagers who might seem plausible to other teenagers.

"The performances are wonderful, but then this is an all-star cast, as younger actors go; in addition to Hall and Ringwald from 'Sixteen Candles,' there's Sheedy from 'War Games' and Estevez from 'Repo Man.' Judd Nelson is not yet as well known, but his character creates the strong center of the film; his aggression is what breaks the silence and knocks over the walls.

"The only weaknesses in Hughes' writing are in the adult characters: The teacher is one-dimensional and one-note, and the janitor is brought onstage with a potted philosophical talk that isn't really necessary. Typically, the kids don't pay much attention."

The movie came out more than 30 years ago, but it remains an important film in American culture says Rolling Stone.

"Whether or not these newfound friendships, romances, and bromances lasted through Monday's homeroom is unknown. But what is for certain is that virtually every creator and consumer of adolescent-focused entertainment in the three decades since the film's debut owes a huge debt of gratitude to Hughes for turning teenagers into young adults."