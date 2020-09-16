Final Fall Film movie: ‘Pulp Fiction’

The Churchill Arts Council presents John Travolta in “Pulp Fiction” on Friday at 7 p.m.

The box office, art bar and galleries open at 6 p.m. The arts council is located at 151 E. Park St.

For members, the cost is $7. Nonmembers are $10 for each showing. Tickets are available at Jeff’s Copy Express, ITT at Naval Air Station Fallon or call the Churchill Arts Council at 775-423-1440. The arts council is also featuring selections from the permanent collection through Nov. 14 in the E. L. Wiegand Gallery & Kirk Robertson Galleries.

The theater is following state and county COVOD-19 requirements, which include social distancing and face coverings. Call the arts council to find out the latest requirements.

Outrageously violent, time-twisting, and in love with language, the Oscar-winning “Pulp Fiction” script by Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary intertwines three stories, featuring Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta, in the role that single-handedly reignited his career, as hit men who have philosophical interchanges on such topics as the French names for American fast food products; Bruce Willis as a boxer out of a 1940s B-movie; and such other stalwarts as Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Christopher Walken, Eric Stoltz, Ving Rhames, and Uma Thurman, whose dance sequence with Travolta proved an instant classic.

For a preview, check out the movie’s trailer on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7EdQ4FqbhY.