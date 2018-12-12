Financial Horizons invites community to ‘Pay it Forward’

Financial Horizons Credit Union invites the community to participate in its Pennies Count Pay it Forward challenge by completing random acts of kindness for local nonprofit organizations or individuals in need of assistance.

By completing certain tasks, community residents can be entered to win a family gift basket valued at $100. One entry will be earned for each completed item. Complete all the tasks and earn five entries, plus earn an additional entry into the raffle for each new, unwrapped toy donated to Toys for Tots.

Financial Horizons is collecting items to donate to the following organizations in Churchill County:

– Donate one dog or cat food or treat item to Churchill Animal Protection Society (CAPS)

– Donate one nonperishable food item to Out of Egypt Food Pantry

– Donate one new or gently used warm weather item (i.e. hat, gloves, socks, coat, etc.) to Churchill County Students in Transition

Recommended Stories For You

Other ways to earn an entry include:

– Sending a Christmas card or writing a letter to a senior residing in assisted living (Christmas cards provided at Financial Horizons)

– Completing an act of kindness (examples: raking leavings for a neighbor, helping a teacher with a special project or bringing the trash can in for a neighbor)

Return all donated items and the attached form to Financial Horizons Credit Union at 2711 Reno Highway in Fallon by Dec. 21 to be included in the prize drawing.