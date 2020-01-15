Fire Department receives highest ISO rating

Representatives from the Insurance Service Office presented Mayor Ken Tedford with the ISO Public Protection Classification Summary Report binder on Tuesday for the Fallon Churchill Volunteer Fire Department.

Andy Bolton and Mike DiMaggio from ISO made the presentation to the mayor, the city council and the officers from the fire department.

The Fallon Churchill Volunteer Fire Department is the nation’s first volunteer fire department to receive an ISO Class 1 rating and has maintained that rating since 1995. The fire department is one of four departments out of 103 Nevada fire departments to be rated ISO Class 1.

The ISO rating defines the public protection class assigned to a community. Ratings are assigned from 1 to 10, with one being the best. The ISO rating impacts homeowners’ insurance rates. According to industry standards, the ratings calculate how fire departments are prepared, trained and equipped. The ISO provides this ranking score to the homeowners’ insurance companies, which is then used it to set homeowners insurance rates.