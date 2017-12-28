Fireworks, bonfire ring in 2018

The Fallon New Year's Eve celebration at the Churchill County Fairgrounds starts at 6 p.m. Sunday including a synced patriotic radio simulcast (KKTU 99.5 FM) at 6:05 p.m.

The grandstands in the rodeo arena will be the place to be for the thunderous display.

A community bonfire will follow the fireworks display.

For the bonfire, residents are encouraged to drop off their undecorated Christmas trees, old pallets or other wood items to the city yard off on North Maine Street.

On Monday, Churchill County Parks and Recreation invites the community to welcome in the new year with the New Year's 5K fun run/walk. Entry is $15 per person or $50 for a family of four and includes an event T-shirt. Registration goes up to $20 per person and $60 per family the day of the event. This year will also feature a dog category for $3 per dog including a tennis ball and treat. The 5K will start at Veterans Park, behind City Hall, at 10 a.m. with registration opening at 9 a.m. For information, contact the Parks and Rec Department 775-423-7733.

Register early at 325 Sheckler Road. The post-race awards ceremony and a $6 breakfast will take place at the Elks Club.

Also on Monday, ring in the New Year with a three-mile, round-trip hike along the Nature Trail at Fort Churchill State Historic Park.

Hikers of all ages are invited to immerse themselves in the beauty of Fort Churchill in winter and learn about the area's history and natural resources.

The hike will be from 12:30 to 3 p.m. To attend, meet at the John C. Fremont Picnic Area at Fort Churchill State Historic Park.

Hikers are asked to dress for the weather (hats, gloves and waterproof boots are recommended), and be sure to bring water. In the event of severe weather, the hike may be canceled.

Park entrance fees are waived for this event. For information, contact Kristin Sanderson, 775-577-4880, bucklandstation@hdiss.net.