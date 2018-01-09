First School Board Meeting of 2018 to discuss future of Stillwater School
January 9, 2018
The Churchill County Board of School Trustees are meeting 6 p.m. tonight, Jan. 10, in the Churchill County School District Administration Office, Old High School, 690 South Maine Street.
The following agenda items will be discussed:
- Churchill County High School staff will update the Board regarding the Athletic Survey Results for the Fall 2017 Season.
- The Board will receive a report from Jo Lamun, Chartwells Director, regarding the Chartwells Food Services program.
- Approval of student exemption from receiving immunizations based on religious reasons.
- Approval of modifications to American Indian Education – Second Reading
- For Review Only: Regulation procedures for implementation American Indian Education Formula Grant – Second Reading
- For Discussion and Possible Action: New Policy 5135.0 – Student Fundraising and Crowdfunding – Second Reading.
- For Discussion and Possible Action: The Board will receive information on the Stillwater School, 11320 Stillwater Road, an abandoned school building which is owned but has not been used by the District for many years. The Board may discuss and take action to direct staff concerning the future of the Stillwater property.
POLICIES
The Board will receive information on, discuss, and may take preliminary action on the following policies:
- Policy 4216.0 – Classified Personnel – Duties and Responsibilities
- Policy 5246.0 – Pregnant Students
- Policy 5247.0 – Physical Examinations (Renamed from Regulation 5247.0)
- Policy 5248.0 – Showering Policy
- Policy 5500.0 – Churchill County School District Athletic Code
- For Review Only: Regulation 5500.0 – Churchill County School District Athletic Code
- Policy 5500.1 – Churchill County School District Athletic Program Policy
- For Review Only: Regulation 5500.1 – Coach’s Code of Ethics
- Policy 5500.2 – Participation on Independent/Outside Teams (NIAA Policy2060.1)
- Policy 5500.4 – Concussions and Other Head Injuries
- For Review Only: Regulation 5500.4 – Concussions and Other Head Injuries
- Policy 5550.0 – Board Funding for National Student Travel.
- For Review Only: Regulation 5550.1 – Board Funding for National Student