First School Board Meeting of 2018 to discuss future of Stillwater School

The Churchill County Board of School Trustees are meeting 6 p.m. tonight, Jan. 10, in the Churchill County School District Administration Office, Old High School, 690 South Maine Street.

The following agenda items will be discussed:

Churchill County High School staff will update the Board regarding the Athletic Survey Results for the Fall 2017 Season.

The Board will receive a report from Jo Lamun, Chartwells Director, regarding the Chartwells Food Services program.

Approval of student exemption from receiving immunizations based on religious reasons.

Approval of modifications to American Indian Education – Second Reading

For Review Only: Regulation procedures for implementation American Indian Education Formula Grant – Second Reading

For Discussion and Possible Action: New Policy 5135.0 – Student Fundraising and Crowdfunding – Second Reading.

For Discussion and Possible Action: The Board will receive information on the Stillwater School, 11320 Stillwater Road, an abandoned school building which is owned but has not been used by the District for many years. The Board may discuss and take action to direct staff concerning the future of the Stillwater property.

POLICIES

The Board will receive information on, discuss, and may take preliminary action on the following policies: