First unaccompanied service of 2020 set for Thursday

Lahontan Valley | January 19, 2020

Staff Report
Brett Palmer, present of the Nevada Veterans Coalition, offers words of comfort after the flag was presented at the December service for two soldiers.
Steve Ranson / Nevada News Group

The first unaccompanied military service for area veterans will be conducted Thursday (Jan. 23) at 3 p.m. at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley.

Each month, the Nevada Veterans Coalition honors deceased veterans with an eulogy, a 3-volley salute, the playing of Taps and presentation of the United States flag.

Every month on the fourth Thursday, the NVC has an unaccompanied service for veterans.

During the December service, the NVC honored Army veterans Cpl. John Masic and Spec. 4 David Odegaard. Their remains were interred at the columbarium.

Lahontan Valley
