Five performances slated for first half of 2020

The Churchill Arts Council announces five musical performances for 2020 at Barkley Theater.

Jan. 25

Sarah Borges & the Broken Singles — Part pop diva, part rock goddess, all entertainer, Borges has the looks, the chops and voice to hold court with anyone. She’s made seven records and racked up countless touring miles. She’s collected shiny things, including an Americana Music Award nomination, multiple Boston Music Awards, and song credits on TV shows such as “Sons of Anarchy” and “The Night Shift.”

March 28

Kroma Quartet — This Los Angeles-based string quartet’s repertoire covers a very broad range of musical genres, from classical to contemporary; including, for example, “Eleanor Rigby” by the Beatles and “Dark Horse” by Katy Perry to the rhapsodically concert piece, “Csárdás.”

April 25

Quiana Lynell — Classically trained vocalist, Quiana Lynell, with her powerhouse band featuring Cyrus Chestnut on piano, Jamison Ross on drums, Ed Cherry on guitars, George DeLancey on bass and Monte Croft on vibes, deliver a powerful, compelling sound. She has performed with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra as well as at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

May 16

Le Vent du Nord —The award-winning and highly-acclaimed band is a leading force in Quebec’s progressive francophone folk movement. Their vast repertoire draws from both traditional sources and original compositions. They have enjoyed meteoric success, performing well over 1,800 concerts over five continents and racking up several prestigious awards.

June 20

Rupa & the April Fishes — Based in the Bay Area and led by singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Rupa Marya, their music is a mixture of musical styles ranging from reggae to chanson to punk, rooted in blues and touching on folk, jazz and a wide range of world music. Under Rupa’s direction, the band creates a live experience that is a manifestation of a world beyond nations, where the heart of humanity beats louder than anything that divides us.